First Eagle Commentary: Gold Hasn't Lost Its Luster

Key Takeaways

The price of gold has risen considerably over the past two years as real interest rates—to which the price of gold has historically been inversely related—have cratered.

Though the price of gold established a new high in nominal US dollars, it remains below its previous inflation-adjusted peaks.

With real interest rates solidly negative across the Treasury curve, capital invested in cash and cash equivalents is losing purchasing power over time.

We believe the dynamics supporting the recent performance of gold remain intact. The Fed's ongoing suppression of nominal rates and encouragement of inflation make it difficult to envision a situation in which real rates increase meaningfully in the near to medium term and central bank policy also should continue to weigh on the dollar.

The appreciation in the price of gold over the past two years or so has raised concerns that the window of opportunity to establish a position in the yellow metal may have closed. While First Eagle doesn't forecast movements in the price of gold or any other asset, we believe current market and macroeconomic dynamics and gold's long-term historical performance highlight its enduring appeal even at current prices.

Gold's unique risk-return characteristics histori-cally have given it the rare ability to maintain its real value in an array of macroeconomic envi-ronments while also serving as a potential hedge against extreme equity market drawdowns and thus a source of resilience for portfolios. We believe consistent, strategic gold exposure is critical for our diversified portfolios seeking to avoid the perma-nent impairment of capital and to help maximize risk-adjusted returns across cycles.

Declining Real Interest Rates Have Help Boost Gold Prices

The price of gold has been on a decidedly upward trend since late 2018, though not without periods of volatility, illustrated most notably during the macroeconomic and market disrup-tions that accompanied the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in March. Despite the sharp selloff earlier in 2020, by August gold had surged to a new all-time high in nominal US dollar terms above $2,000/oz, having rallied about 75% off its August 2018 low1.

While the rapid appreciation and lofty levels depicted in the left chart of Exhibit 1 may give one pause, there's nothing particularly noteworthy about gold's current price when consid-ered in the context of other risk assets. For example, equity market indexes rallied furiously off March lows and a number are closing the year at or very close to all-time highs despite the uncertainty surrounding the global economy and corporate earnings growth. Moreover, on an inflation-adjusted basis, the gold price has yet to eclipse its all-time high in 1980 or even its post-global financial crisis high in 2011. And perhaps most important, the dynamics supporting gold's recent surge remain intact, driven primarily by the Federal Reserve.

Though there can be short-term aberrations in the relationship, we believe real interest rates are the most important driver of the gold price over the medium and long term. Real interest rates—i.e., the difference between nominal interest rates and inflation— represent the opportunity cost of owning gold; since it pays neither dividends nor interest, gold is relatively expensive to hold when real interest rates are high and relatively inexpensive when real rates are low. As such, real interest rates and the price of gold historically have been negatively correlated; when real interest rates have moved lower, the gold price, despite some lead/lag effects, has generally moved higher and vice versa.

In the US, the dislocation caused by the onset of Covid-19 forced the Fed to reembrace a range of global financial crisis-era policies, including near- zero interest rates and massive asset purchases. As shown in Exhibit 2, the nominal yield on 10-year US Treasuries moved sharply lower in January and February on "safe-haven" buying before growing extremely volatile in March as pandemic-related lockdowns in the US began in earnest and signs of strain emerged in the financial system. Since then, nominal rates have traded within a relatively narrow range well below pre-pandemic levels. While real rates, as proxied by the yield on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), followed the trajectory of nominal rates for much of the first half of 2020, they have since parted company, steadily drifting deeper into negative territory as inflation expectations recov-ered from their early-year collapse. Gold exhibited its traditional negative correlation to real rates, rallying to its new nominal high in August before pulling back somewhat.

The trend of negative real rates anchored to low and relatively stable nominal rates appears likely to persist, barring some deflationary episode that causes a spike in real interest rates. We saw such conditions emerge in the early stages of both the global financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid crisis in 2020; notably, in both instances gold demonstrated resilience through extreme short-term market volatility and rallied once the introduction of stimulative measures by policymakers boosted inflation expectations.

The Fed intends to keep its policy rate near zero through at least the 2023 end of its current economic projection, recognizing that recovery from the dislocations of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have a long tail, and other major central banks may potentially follow suit. The 10-year Treasury has traded in a relatively tight band since the initial dislocations of Covid-19, and ultra-low rates across the curve should continue to weigh on the US dollar. Though the greenback initially received a boost from pandemic -related liquidity concerns, the sharp narrowing of interest rate differ-entials in 2020 has reduced the appeal of the carry trade, which had been a major component of the dollar's strength relative to other currencies in recent years.

Inflation expectations, too, seem well-supported. In August, the Fed—having consis-tently undershot its 2% fixed inflation target in the decade-plus since the global financial crisis—amended its policy framework to pursue 2% average inflation over time. The main takeaway from this is that the central bank not only would be willing to tolerate inflation levels above its traditional target, it actively wants inflation to run hot for some period as an offset to years of post-crisis underperformance. Expectations that the Fed would remain stimulative for the foreseeable future have kept inflation expectations hovering near their 2020 highs, even as hopes faded that a "blue wave" in the November US elections would unleash a massive surge of fiscal stimulus.

The Purchasing Power of Cash Continues to Wane

These dynamics have had a profound influence on those instruments perceived to offer investment portfolios the lowest risk: cash and cash equivalents. Portfolios hold liquid short-term instruments for a number of reasons—such as near-term spending needs, ballast against market tumult and optionality for future investment—and for many years earned a decent return on them, with limited potential downside. Nominal rates of return on cash instruments have been in structural decline for decades, however, and they collapsed to all-time lows in the aftermath of Covid-19, as shown in Exhibit 3. And with real yields negative and appearing likely to stay that way for some time, consideration of an alternative store of value may be in order.

Gold has served this function for millennia. Although volatile, its unique risk-return characteristics have enabled it to maintain its real purchasing power over time across disparate macroeconomic environments and through numerous existential threats, providing investors a perceived "safe haven" in times of need. While instruments like certificates of deposit and money market funds offer near-term nominal stability that gold lacks, this stability is biased downward on an inflation-adjusted basis as nega-tive real yields across the curve continue to eat into purchasing power. In fact, if history is any guide, gold is likely to preserve its purchasing power over the long term as these cash instruments lose theirs, although past performance does not guarantee future results.

Conclusion

The outbreak of Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on economic activity and elicited an unprecedented response in terms of both monetary and fiscal stimulus. The pandemic appears far from over on an economic or public-health basis, and reverbera-tions from the policies enacted to combat it are likely to persist for even longer.

While the price of gold has fared well in this environment of falling real interest rates, we believe a number of the dynamics that have supported its recent performance remain intact. The Fed's ongoing suppression of nominal rates and encouragement of inflation make it difficult to envision a situation in which real rates—solidly negative across the Treasury curve—increase meaningfully in the near to medium term, and central bank policy should continue to weigh on the dollar. Though its price stands near an all-time nominal high, negative real interest rates suggest that gold—an asset that has a demonstrated ability to maintain its real value in a wide array of adverse circumstances while also serving as a source of potential portfolio resilience—remains in our view a compelling strategic allocation for diversified portfolios.

1. Source: Bloomberg; as of November 12, 2020.

The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The views expressed herein may change at any time subsequent to the date of issue hereof. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, hold or sell any security. The information in this piece is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal, and tax advice.

View original article with charts here.

