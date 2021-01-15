  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Yacktman Focused Fund Buys KT&G Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, Continental AG

January 15, 2021 | About: 033780 +0% INGR -1.3% 012330 +0% SCHW -0.56% TSN +0.43% 005935 +0%

Investment company Yacktman Focused Fund (Current Portfolio) buys KT&G Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Tyson Foods Inc, Ingredion Inc, Hyundai Mobis Co, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Fox Corp, Continental AG, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Focused Fund. As of 2020Q4, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yacktman Focused Fund's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+focused+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Focused Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 7,050,000 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.79%
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 47,746,528 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brenntag AG (BNR) - 1,650,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) - 3,700,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 1,400,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)


Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 855,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)


Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: KT&G Corp (033780)
Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 282.98%. The purchase prices were between $81000 and $88600, with an estimated average price of $84584.1. The stock is now traded at around $81700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330)
Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $222500 and $259000, with an estimated average price of $240587. The stock is now traded at around $321500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)
Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.79%. The sale prices were between $50100 and $73600, with an estimated average price of $59430.2. The stock is now traded at around $77600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.35%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 7,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Focused Fund. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Focused Fund's Undervalued Stocks

2. Yacktman Focused Fund's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Yacktman Focused Fund's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Yacktman Focused Fund keeps buying

