Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Sowa Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, ARKK, 50AA, GLAXF, XLG, IWD, NIO, PEG, TXT, TUP, XLNX, PRU, VIA, MLM, BIPC, MSGE, MFC, C, IYW, AME, ADS,

RODM, ARKK, 50AA, GLAXF, XLG, IWD, NIO, PEG, TXT, TUP, XLNX, PRU, VIA, MLM, BIPC, MSGE, MFC, C, IYW, AME, ADS, Added Positions: IAU, IYF, ICF, IJR, IYC, DGRO, IYH, XLU, AGG, IVW, NVDA, XLP, IBB, VZ, TIP, KRG, DON, ZM, IWF, IYJ, SLV, CVX, SCHF,

IAU, IYF, ICF, IJR, IYC, DGRO, IYH, XLU, AGG, IVW, NVDA, XLP, IBB, VZ, TIP, KRG, DON, ZM, IWF, IYJ, SLV, CVX, SCHF, Reduced Positions: TLT, IEF, HDV, IEI, ITOT, USMV, PFF, EFA, IGE, MSFT, DIS, DBA, SHY, SPLV, VNQ, QQQ, BIIB, IWS, EEM, DIA, DES, OTIS, GD, T, EFV, IJH, CARR, RTX, PFE, ORCL,

TLT, IEF, HDV, IEI, ITOT, USMV, PFF, EFA, IGE, MSFT, DIS, DBA, SHY, SPLV, VNQ, QQQ, BIIB, IWS, EEM, DIA, DES, OTIS, GD, T, EFV, IJH, CARR, RTX, PFE, ORCL, Sold Out: ED, VER, GILD,

BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,058,880 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,745 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 290,577 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,977 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 30,388 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.886700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 153,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $142.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58. The stock is now traded at around $282.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $140.968200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 99.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 300.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.706500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 211.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.