Sara-Bay Financial Buys Cerence Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Oragenics Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Sara-Bay Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Comcast Corp, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Bank of Nova Scotia, sells Bank of Hawaii Corp, Oragenics Inc, Truist Financial Corp, General Electric Co, Inphi Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2020Q4, Sara-Bay Financial owns 75 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRNC, CMCSA, IXUS, BNS,

CRNC, CMCSA, IXUS, BNS, Added Positions: NVDA, RP, LEU, ABBV, ATSG, ETSY, GLOB, INTU, BABA, ZTO, JPM, VZ, CCI, VTI, JBL, UL, RY, PFE, WELL, IVV, VNQ, EMR,

NVDA, RP, LEU, ABBV, ATSG, ETSY, GLOB, INTU, BABA, ZTO, JPM, VZ, CCI, VTI, JBL, UL, RY, PFE, WELL, IVV, VNQ, EMR, Reduced Positions: HLIO, PYPL, OGEN, HD, LGIH, NEE, PSA, AAPL, IPHI, NDSN, ADBE, PG, BAC, PEP, VEEV, TAL, DG, VMW, PPG, MRK, MPW, LOW, JNJ, HON, LHX,

HLIO, PYPL, OGEN, HD, LGIH, NEE, PSA, AAPL, IPHI, NDSN, ADBE, PG, BAC, PEP, VEEV, TAL, DG, VMW, PPG, MRK, MPW, LOW, JNJ, HON, LHX, Sold Out: BOH, TFC, GE, ZIOP,

For the details of Sara-Bay Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sara-bay+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 1,029,496 shares, 24.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,188 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 34,544 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,704 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 56,364 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 48,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 126.97%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $518.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.09 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.66.