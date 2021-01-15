Nbt Bank N A Buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, NBT Bancorp Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc

Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, NBT Bancorp Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Community Bank System Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2020Q4, Nbt Bank N A owns 225 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TFC, VIAC, MAR, FNDF, VYM, ALL, VO, IWN, IVV, IAGG, PANW, VAR, VFC, MS, DKS, CI, BIIB,

TFC, VIAC, MAR, FNDF, VYM, ALL, VO, IWN, IVV, IAGG, PANW, VAR, VFC, MS, DKS, CI, BIIB, Added Positions: SCHF, SCHZ, HYG, IEMG, VCIT, SCZ, IJK, HDV, IYZ, V, CSCO, CRM, CVS, TJX, XLU, PFE, AGG, CMCSA, NYF, PFF, BRK.B, IBB, KRE, MOO, BND, UNH, FB, ATVI, AROW, CAT, SCHW, COST, FDX, GILD, GS, LMT, MDT, PRU, MMM, KHC, IJR, TMO, QLTA, BLK, APA, T,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,247 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,037,976 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,151 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 204,796 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 117,001 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.701000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $175.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 293.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 86,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.177000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 98.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $55.1 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.55.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $63.63.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.13.