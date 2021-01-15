Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Schrodinger Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Visa Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Ansys Inc, sells Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SDGR, PANW, V, BLI, ANSS, ILMN, KPTI, VIA, TRIL, GLD, ETSY, MRNA, ZM, LSXMA, NGVT, HQH, DIS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AKAM, LLY, CACI, AAPL, NOW, DASTY, EXROF,
- Reduced Positions: BPRMF, LB, CSCO, NVDA, LAZ, LMT, NFLX, NOC, EPD, XLK, DOV, EMN, SPY, CVX, EMAN,
- Sold Out: INTC, AMGN, MRK, ABC, MMM, JPM, ET, RPRX, DOCU, SHOP, RH, LULU, IPOC, BABA, GBTC, SBPH,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 370,764 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 375,998 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,296 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,094 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 44,627 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.199800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 143,750 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $366.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 30,415 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $201.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 43,036 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.38 and $106, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 102,583 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 24,697 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $378.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 20,325 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 163.08%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3109.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 90.20%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 130,374 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 89.51%. The purchase prices were between $198.97 and $249.52, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $245.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,273 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $515.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dassault Systemes SE by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $169.05 and $206, with an estimated average price of $185.84. The stock is now traded at around $196.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Exro Technologies Inc (EXROF)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exro Technologies Inc by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $2.71. The stock is now traded at around $3.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.
