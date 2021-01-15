Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys Schrodinger Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Visa Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Ansys Inc, sells Intel Corp, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SDGR, PANW, V, BLI, ANSS, ILMN, KPTI, VIA, TRIL, GLD, ETSY, MRNA, ZM, LSXMA, NGVT, HQH, DIS,

SDGR, PANW, V, BLI, ANSS, ILMN, KPTI, VIA, TRIL, GLD, ETSY, MRNA, ZM, LSXMA, NGVT, HQH, DIS, Added Positions: AMZN, AKAM, LLY, CACI, AAPL, NOW, DASTY, EXROF,

AMZN, AKAM, LLY, CACI, AAPL, NOW, DASTY, EXROF, Reduced Positions: BPRMF, LB, CSCO, NVDA, LAZ, LMT, NFLX, NOC, EPD, XLK, DOV, EMN, SPY, CVX, EMAN,

BPRMF, LB, CSCO, NVDA, LAZ, LMT, NFLX, NOC, EPD, XLK, DOV, EMN, SPY, CVX, EMAN, Sold Out: INTC, AMGN, MRK, ABC, MMM, JPM, ET, RPRX, DOCU, SHOP, RH, LULU, IPOC, BABA, GBTC, SBPH,