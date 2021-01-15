PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Dividend Distributions





Record Date







Payable Date







Distribution





Per Share







Capital Gain







03/06/2020







03/31/2020







$0.40







$0.40







06/05/2020







06/30/2020







$0.40







$0.40







09/15/2020







09/30/2020







$0.40







$0.40







12/15/2020







12/31/2020







$0.41







$0.41















Total







$1.61







$1.61





PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2020 on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend distributions of $1.61 per share are classified for income tax purposes as 100% Capital Gain Distributions (long-term 20% rate).The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2020 dividends:2020 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)PotlatchDeltic Corporation Common Stock: PCHCUSIP# 737630103Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at [url="]www.potlatchdeltic.com[/url].

