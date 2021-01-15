Energy Recovery to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 11, 2021

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, March 11, 2021 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, March 11, 2021, 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13714951

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Sunday, April 11, 2021

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13714951

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research, and development facilities across California and Texas. Our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery

View source version on accesswire.com: