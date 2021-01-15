Can-Am Off-Road Maverick X3 Wins the Dakar Rally for an Unprecedented Fourth Consecutive Year Amidst More Competition

VALCOURT, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four. Wins. In a row. BRP (TSX: DOO; DOOO) and its Can-Am Off-Road vehicles just scored their fourth consecutive Dakar Rally victory (2018–2021), sweeping the top 11 places. Together, Maverick X3 racers completed more than 114,024 miles (183,504 km) of extreme off-road racing during this years’ rally, achieving another historic performance.



Crossing the line first in the combined Lightweight Vehicle category as well as the Side-by-Side class, Francisco López (Chile) and Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre (Chile) led home a train of Maverick X3 racers. With a completely new route, the 2021 Dakar Rally, held in Saudi Arabia, created several dramatic moments and constant challenges for everyone—even the eventual race winners.

“This is a dream come true and the feeling of winning the toughest race in the world is absolutely exhilarating,” said Francisco López. “A lot of work and preparation are needed to win Dakar, but it could not be achieved without the right machine: the Can-Am Maverick X3. This beast can face anything, and you can really rely on it to overcome any challenge, whether you’re in the sand, the rocks or the mud. Dakar is about adaptability, and the Maverick X3 provides the perfect mix of speed, handling and performance to win this rally.”

Available at dealerships around the world, the 2021 Maverick X3 SxS is a proven off-road vehicle with remarkable capabilities. This year, when the dust settled after the Dakar Rally:

– First place: Francisco López, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

– Can-Am podium sweep (Lightweight Vehicle and SSV class)

– Top 11 finishers in class – 24 of 29 finishers were driving a Can-Am vehicle

– Reliability: Combined, Can-Am vehicles completed 114,024 miles / 183,504 km over 12 days

“To win the rally for a 4th consecutive year gives us great pride since Dakar is really the toughest race in the world,” said Bernard Guy, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy at BRP. “In order to dominate that race, the Maverick X3 must be prepared for and have the capacity to overcome each potentially difficult scenario. So, we plan for the harshest conditions, analyze how our machines react throughout the 12 days, and apply our learnings to our entire lineup. At the end of the day, everything we do is to improve our drivers’ experience.”

Supporting these results was the team effort of South Racing Can-Am—fielding everything from mechanics to logistics and meals—for more than 30 Can-Am Maverick X3 racers. Showing how capable the car is, several drivers remained within striking distance of the overall lead until the last few stages.

For more information about the complete Can-Am Off-Road vehicle lineup, including detailed technical information and product specs, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Steven Ross

Global Consumer Public Relations Specialist

Tel: 438.885.2751

[email protected]

[email protected]

Photos of Francisco López during the Dakar Rally 2021 available here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1V1mR19MXeqJqVWVRi_fF5R6nieO2D5BF

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a29b47-c86e-466e-ace6-85b871f659bb