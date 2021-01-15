Emerald Bioscience to Change Name and Trading Symbol Effective Tuesday, January 19th

San Diego, Calif, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. ( EMBI) (“EMBI” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has changed its name from Emerald Bioscience, Inc. to Skye Bioscience, Inc. The Company will trade under its new ticker symbol, “SKYE,” on the OTC effective at market open on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

