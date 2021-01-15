XPeng Unveils Beta Version Navigation Guided Pilot Function

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, unveiled the beta version of its NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) highway autonomous driving solution this week in a series of media road tests in Guangzhou. The Company plans to launch the widely anticipated NGP function, a key part of its XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving package, to customers in China in the next few weeks.

XPeng’s NGP highway navigation function conducts automatic navigation assisted driving from point A to B based on the navigation route set by the driver. Upon its launch, it will be implemented on the Premium version of the XPeng P7 with the XPILOT 3.0 system.With over a million meters of road tests, the NGP covers a wider range of driving scenarios and situations, with a higher lane change success rate, and lower driver intervention requirement, than similar functions in other models on the market.The NGP beta version was well received by over 100 journalists who participated in the test drives in China this week.Currently, the XPeng P7 is China’s only mass production car with 360-degree dual camera and radar fusion perception system for added safety. The new NGP function will make highway driving a safer, smoother, easier and more pleasant experience by automatically performing speed limit adjustment, automatic switching to highways, optimized lane choices, automatic entering and exiting ramps, and automatic overtaking.XPeng’s NGP solution has been specifically created and tailored for China’s complex driving environment. Its full-scenario high-definition positioning capability solves HD-map positioning challenges for China’s highly complex road conditions, including areas with no GPS signals. It can identify and avoid traffic cones, warn of difficult situations such as construction sites or road toll entrances, follow on automatically in traffic jams, avoid breakdown vehicles, change lanes to avoid emergencies, avoid large trucks, and warn drivers of when to resume manual control in dangerous situations such as adverse weather or road accidents.This is enabled by the P7’s underlying autonomous driving architecture, the most powerful in production vehicles in China, with 14 cameras, 5 millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, centimeter-level high-definition positioning, decimeter-level AutoNavi high-definition mapping, NVIDIA Xavier system-on-the-chip computing platform, and Bosch iBooster brake system.The NGP highway solution will be launched via an OTA (over-the-air) upgrade to XPeng customers in China before the Chinese New Year in February.About XPengXPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com[/url].Follow us on social media for latest Xpeng news:[url="]Facebook[/url] [url="]Twitter[/url] [url="]LinkedIn[/url] [url="]YouTube[/url] [url="]Instagram[/url]

