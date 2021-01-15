  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Healthpeak Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:PEAK +0.37%

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2021

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 42250P103)





Ordinary Dividends


Capital Gains


Record

Date

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Non-Qualified

Qualified


Total

Long Term

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Nondividend

Distributions












02/18/20

02/28/20

$0.370000

$0.178466

$0.178466

$0.000000


$0.132449

$0.077094

$0.055355

$0.059085

05/08/20

05/19/20

$0.370000

$0.178466

$0.178466

$0.000000


$0.132449

$0.077094

$0.055355

$0.059085

08/14/20

08/25/20

$0.370000

$0.178466

$0.178466

$0.000000


$0.132449

$0.077094

$0.055355

$0.059085

11/12/20

11/23/20

$0.370000

$0.178466

$0.178466

$0.000000


$0.132449

$0.077094

$0.055355

$0.059085


Totals

$1.480000

$0.713864

$0.713864

$0.000000


$0.529796

$0.308376

$0.221420

$0.236340



100%

48.23%




35.80%



15.97%

The 2020 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is disclosing additional information related to the capital gain dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distributions for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). IRC Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2020 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to IRC Section 1231 gains. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether IRC Section 1061 applies to their capital gain dividends.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
949-407-0400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-distributions-301209527.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


