The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:TWN -1.97%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2020.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $31.51 as of the close of business on November 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $2.72 per share from the net asset value per share of $28.79 reported on August 31, 2020. The Fund had a total return of 9.45% for the three months ended November 30, 2020 based on the change in its net asset value. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 12.49% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2020, was $27.19, representing an increase of $3.54 per share from the share price of $23.65 on August 31, 2020. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share remained relatively constant moving from 17.85% on August 31, 2020 to 13.70% on November 30, 2020.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2020, the Fund had net realized gains of $5,809,570 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $14,588,248 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and interest income less operating expenses) for the same period was $ 64,324.


Quarter Ended

November 30,

2020

Year Ended

August 31,

2020

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2019





Total Net Assets

$ 235,289,653

$ 214,956,160

$ 182,899,879





Gross Investment Income

Per Share

$494,721

$0.07

$ 3,486,531

$270,208

$0.04





Net Investment Income (Loss)

Per Share

$ (64,324)

$(0.01)

$ 418,067

$ (441,120)

$(0.06)





Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments and Foreign Currency Transactions

$ 5,809,570

$ 45,393,478

$ 11,297,555





Change in Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments and Foreign Currency Translations

$ 14,588,248

$ 26,693,663

$ 13,731,171





Total Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments

Per Share

$ 20,397,818

$2.73

$ 72,087,141

$ 25,028,726

$3.29





Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Per Share

$ 20,333,494

$2.72

$ 72,505,208

$ 24,587,606

$3.23

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-announces-1st-quarter-earnings-301209479.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.


