ALYI Announces ReVolt Electric Motorcycle Pre-Order Sell Out

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI), an electric vehicle innovation company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced all available pre-order slots for the first 200 Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles have been taken. The company indicated the pre-order form on the company website remains open at this time for people to get on a waitlist in the event an opening in the first 200 pre-orders comes up, or to be notified when more Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles are available.

The ALYI Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is built on a BMW R71 clone frame. The Retro ReVolt has been designed for ALYI by MODUS. The exclusive first 200 Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycles will come with a plate bearing the MODUS signature and the number of the bike.

Go to the following link to get on the pre-order wait list:

Your place on the list will be emailed to you within one week.

Within the next thirty days, those on the pre-order list will be required to make a $500 initial payment. When the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle goes into production, a $6,000 deposit will be required. When the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is ready to ship, a final payment of $6,000 will be required.

To learn more about the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle built on a clone BMW R71 frame, visit www.revoltmotorbikes.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

