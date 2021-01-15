Cryo-cell International Inc (CCEL) Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy Bought $123,535 of Shares

Chairman, Co-CEO of Cryo-cell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Portnoy (insider trades) bought 15,500 shares of CCEL on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $7.97 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $123,535.

Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing & cryogenic storage. Its services include umbilical cord blood banking, umbilical cord tissue banking and umbilical cord blood and tissue banking prices. Cryo-Cell International Inc has a market cap of $58.705 million; its shares were traded at around $7.780000 with a P/E ratio of 19.45 and P/S ratio of 2.01. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cryo-Cell International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 1,000 shares of CCEL stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $7.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.

Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 2,081 shares of CCEL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $7.41. The price of the stock has increased by 4.99% since.

