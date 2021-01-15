Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MRNA on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $117.08 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $51.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $129.650000 with and P/S ratio of 202.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $117.08. The price of the stock has increased by 10.74% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $114.02. The price of the stock has increased by 13.71% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115.72. The price of the stock has increased by 12.04% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.36. The price of the stock has increased by 18.55% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has increased by 17.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 6.14% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $112.83. The price of the stock has increased by 14.91% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $117.12. The price of the stock has increased by 10.7% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $107.15. The price of the stock has increased by 21% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $109.33. The price of the stock has increased by 18.59% since.

