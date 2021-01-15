Rev Group Inc (REVG) CFO Jr. Mark A Skonieczny Bought $136,350 of Shares

CFO of Rev Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jr. Mark A Skonieczny (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of REVG on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $9.09 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $136,350.

REV Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base in the United States through three segments, Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. REV Group Inc has a market cap of $580.693 million; its shares were traded at around $9.130000 with and P/S ratio of 0.25. The dividend yield of REV Group Inc stocks is 1.10%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with REV Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Human Resources Officer Christopher M Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REVG stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $9.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

