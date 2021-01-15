Alteryx Inc (AYX) COO Scott Davidson Sold $576,548 of Shares

COO of Alteryx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Davidson (insider trades) sold 4,635 shares of AYX on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $124.39 a share. The total sale was $576,548.

Alteryx Inc is an American provider of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to easily prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and more quickly benefit from data-driven decisions. Alteryx Inc has a market cap of $8.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.650000 with and P/S ratio of 17.76.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of AYX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of AYX stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of AYX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $124.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.

Chief Technology Officer Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of AYX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $117.52. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

Director, 10% Owner Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of AYX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $112.8. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since.

COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of AYX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of AYX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $110.95. The price of the stock has increased by 8.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AYX, click here