Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $4.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 77,991 shares of AMRC on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $58.87 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.030000 with a P/E ratio of 49.56 and P/S ratio of 2.56. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $58.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.22% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 110,783 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $59.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.63% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of AMRC stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.21% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 135,478 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.1% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of AMRC stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.17% since.

Executive Vice President Michael T Bakas sold 25,000 shares of AMRC stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $58.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.44% since.

