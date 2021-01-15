Cloudera Inc (CLDR) CEO Robert G Bearden Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Cloudera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert G Bearden (insider trades) sold 141,800 shares of CLDR on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $14.34 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Cloudera Inc sells subscriptions and services for its data management, machine learning and advanced analytics platform. This platform delivers capabilities for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. Cloudera Inc has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.210000 with and P/S ratio of 4.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jim Frankola sold 158,453 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $14.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of CLDR stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $15.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.25% since.

