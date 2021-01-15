Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ADPT on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $63.41 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $8.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.090000 with and P/S ratio of 90.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 49,560 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.88. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $63.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.65% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 75,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $62.59. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $61.93. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $60.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $56.1. The price of the stock has increased by 16.02% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $56.58. The price of the stock has increased by 15.04% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of ADPT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $57.39. The price of the stock has increased by 13.42% since.

