Dycom Industries Inc (DY) Executive VP & COO Timothy R Estes Sold $4.5 million of Shares

Executive VP & COO of Dycom Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy R Estes (insider trades) sold 51,969 shares of DY on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $86.01 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Dycom Industries Inc provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers. Dycom Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.710000 with a P/E ratio of 106.98 and P/S ratio of 0.86. Dycom Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Dycom Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dycom Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP & COO Timothy R Estes sold 51,969 shares of DY stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $86.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DY, click here