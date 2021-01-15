  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Hino Motors, Plaid Inc, WealthNavi, Sells Net One Systems Co

January 15, 2021 | About: 7205 +0% 4165 +0% 7342 +0% 4051 +0% 7518 +0%

Investment company T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Hino Motors, Plaid Inc, WealthNavi, GMO Financial Gate Inc, sells Net One Systems Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. As of 2020Q4, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund
  1. SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 1,022,900 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
  2. Keyence Corp (6861) - 106,500 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
  3. Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 610,700 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
  4. Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,197,800 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%
  5. Fanuc Corp (6954) - 184,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
New Purchase: Hino Motors Ltd (7205)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Hino Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $662 and $1074, with an estimated average price of $885.58. The stock is now traded at around $885.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,837,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Plaid Inc (4165)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Plaid Inc. The purchase prices were between $3125 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3535.56. The stock is now traded at around $3500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 404,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WealthNavi Inc. (7342)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in WealthNavi Inc.. The purchase prices were between $1937 and $2530, with an estimated average price of $2305.57. The stock is now traded at around $2868.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 275,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GMO Financial Gate Inc (4051)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in GMO Financial Gate Inc. The purchase prices were between $12010 and $29290, with an estimated average price of $18173.1. The stock is now traded at around $21000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Net One Systems Co Ltd (7518)

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund sold out a holding in Net One Systems Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3020 and $5070, with an estimated average price of $3910.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. Also check out:

1. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T. Rowe Price Japan Fund keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)