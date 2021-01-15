T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Hino Motors, Plaid Inc, WealthNavi, Sells Net One Systems Co

Investment company T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Hino Motors, Plaid Inc, WealthNavi, GMO Financial Gate Inc, sells Net One Systems Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. As of 2020Q4, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to

SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 1,022,900 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% Keyence Corp (6861) - 106,500 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18% Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 610,700 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32% Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,197,800 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% Fanuc Corp (6954) - 184,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Hino Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $662 and $1074, with an estimated average price of $885.58. The stock is now traded at around $885.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,837,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Plaid Inc. The purchase prices were between $3125 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3535.56. The stock is now traded at around $3500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 404,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in WealthNavi Inc.. The purchase prices were between $1937 and $2530, with an estimated average price of $2305.57. The stock is now traded at around $2868.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 275,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in GMO Financial Gate Inc. The purchase prices were between $12010 and $29290, with an estimated average price of $18173.1. The stock is now traded at around $21000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund sold out a holding in Net One Systems Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3020 and $5070, with an estimated average price of $3910.81.