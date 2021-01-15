Moneywise, Inc. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Moneywise, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Moneywise, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UPS, FTSM, CSX, EFV, EFG, GLD,

UPS, FTSM, CSX, EFV, EFG, GLD, Added Positions: FTCS, ICF, IVW, IJJ, FMB, IJR, BNDX, VO, SHM, SCHZ, CMBS, VNQ,

FTCS, ICF, IVW, IJJ, FMB, IJR, BNDX, VO, SHM, SCHZ, CMBS, VNQ, Reduced Positions: SPLV, EFAV, XMLV, SCHF, XSLV, IXUS, SCHA, TOTL, MUB, IVV, AGG, VB, SPSM, VUG,

SPLV, EFAV, XMLV, SCHF, XSLV, IXUS, SCHA, TOTL, MUB, IVV, AGG, VB, SPSM, VUG, Sold Out: SCHH,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 302,090 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 213,462 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 256,110 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 68,711 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,845 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 62,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 59,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 78.15%. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 7,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $48.12, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 41,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.25%. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 51,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 56.31%. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 16,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 9,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.