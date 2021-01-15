  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Baidu Inc, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

January 15, 2021 | About: MRK +1.47% FIS +0.42% TDOC -0.13% XOM -4.81% WORK -0.29% BIDU -4.07% SBPH +0%

Investment company Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Baidu Inc, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pegasus+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 174,420 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,650 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,173 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,062 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,002 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 18,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Sold Out: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH)

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)