Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Baidu Inc, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Merck Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Baidu Inc, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIS, TDOC, XOM,

FIS, TDOC, XOM, Added Positions: MRK, JNJ, PEP, DIS, BABA, BMY, CSCO, CIM, RTX, DUK, MPW, FTNT, V, CRM, PG, ATVI, INTC, GS, BMRN, IBM, CVX, ADP,

MRK, JNJ, PEP, DIS, BABA, BMY, CSCO, CIM, RTX, DUK, MPW, FTNT, V, CRM, PG, ATVI, INTC, GS, BMRN, IBM, CVX, ADP, Reduced Positions: SPY, BAC, NEOG, SCHF,

SPY, BAC, NEOG, SCHF, Sold Out: WORK, BIDU, SBPH,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 174,420 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,650 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,173 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,062 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,002 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 18,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $225.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $5.76, with an estimated average price of $5.1.