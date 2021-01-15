  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Deere, Sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR

January 15, 2021 | About: IVW -0.58% ICLN -5.39% SUSA -0.61% DE -2.46% VV -0.72% XLE -3.89%

Investment company Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Deere, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 393,714 shares, 24.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.48%
  2. BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 151,024 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 229,328 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,869 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 30,882 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
New Purchase: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $295.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $176.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.94%. The holding were 393,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)