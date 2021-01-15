Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Deere, Sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Deere, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SUSA, DE, VV,
- Added Positions: IVW, MUB, ICLN, IVE, SCHM, USMV, ESGD, ESGE,
- Reduced Positions: VO, MGK, MGC, MGV,
- Sold Out: XLE,
For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 393,714 shares, 24.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.48%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 151,024 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 229,328 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 130,869 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 30,882 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $295.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $176.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.94%. The holding were 393,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.
