Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Kansas City Southern, McKesson Corp, Regency Centers Corp

Investment company Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, McKesson Corp, Regency Centers Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $196 million.



New Purchases: FITB, T, COST, XOM, FRME, VTV, INTC,

FITB, T, COST, XOM, FRME, VTV, INTC, Added Positions: IJJ, QUAL, IJK, IEFA, IJT, IJS, MTUM, NSC, IWP, IVW, BKI, AAPL, MINT, BRK.B, MSFT, AMZN, AGG, JNJ, NEE, CINF, KO,

IJJ, QUAL, IJK, IEFA, IJT, IJS, MTUM, NSC, IWP, IVW, BKI, AAPL, MINT, BRK.B, MSFT, AMZN, AGG, JNJ, NEE, CINF, KO, Reduced Positions: IWF, IVV, ITOT, PWV, KSU, IWD, IJR, IWR, IXUS, IWN, JOB, IJH, EFV, VWO, IEMG, EEM, PG, IWM, CTAS, XMMO, UNH, VTI, EFA, NEAR, SPY,

IWF, IVV, ITOT, PWV, KSU, IWD, IJR, IWR, IXUS, IWN, JOB, IJH, EFV, VWO, IEMG, EEM, PG, IWM, CTAS, XMMO, UNH, VTI, EFA, NEAR, SPY, Sold Out: MCK, REG,

BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 546,867 shares, 24.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 87,303 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 213,849 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,425 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 191,473 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.93%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 32,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 27,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 92.58%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $122.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 25,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $164.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.17.