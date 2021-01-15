Private Capital Management Llc Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Merck Inc

Investment company Private Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Private Capital Management Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IBTX, AMPE, PPBI, VCSH, OPCH, SCHP, MELI, VONE, CB, VZ, TRV, NWPX, DIS, TRQ, VEA, ARKK, IUSB, FNDE, QCOM, JPM, IWR, IWD, VOE, IWM, WM, T, BMY, CVX, LUV, JNJ, AXP, SCHZ, DVY, NFLX, MDC, VEU, COST, MUB, SBUX, AGG, DELL, BABA, TGT, FB, GE, FPAY, RIG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, TSLA, VOO, IJR, VB, IJK, VTI, SCHD, IGSB, IJJ, AMZN, IVW, PG, IWP, GOOGL, VWO, MSFT, IEFA, IEMG, GIS, XOM, SCHB, PFE, SCHF, VYM, GLD, EFAV, GOOG, MA, IWF, YUM, INTC, VT, KO,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, JPST, UNP, SDY, USMV, SCHM, C, SCHV, IJH, IVV, SCHG, V, VUG, AMGN, VNQ, MDY, CSCO, RWO, SPY, ABBV,
- Sold Out: MRK, CRM, HD,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 64,317 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 139,669 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.53%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 75,301 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 106,622 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,365 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.42%
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.77 and $63.01, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 46,436 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $1.11. The stock is now traded at around $1.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 937,237 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,463 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,587 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 70,863 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,439 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 102.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 58,365 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 688.65%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $826.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 5,836 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $205.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 295.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,656 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,826 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,087 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.
