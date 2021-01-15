Private Capital Management Llc Buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Merck Inc

Investment company Private Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Private Capital Management Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBTX, AMPE, PPBI, VCSH, OPCH, SCHP, MELI, VONE, CB, VZ, TRV, NWPX, DIS, TRQ, VEA, ARKK, IUSB, FNDE, QCOM, JPM, IWR, IWD, VOE, IWM, WM, T, BMY, CVX, LUV, JNJ, AXP, SCHZ, DVY, NFLX, MDC, VEU, COST, MUB, SBUX, AGG, DELL, BABA, TGT, FB, GE, FPAY, RIG,

IBTX, AMPE, PPBI, VCSH, OPCH, SCHP, MELI, VONE, CB, VZ, TRV, NWPX, DIS, TRQ, VEA, ARKK, IUSB, FNDE, QCOM, JPM, IWR, IWD, VOE, IWM, WM, T, BMY, CVX, LUV, JNJ, AXP, SCHZ, DVY, NFLX, MDC, VEU, COST, MUB, SBUX, AGG, DELL, BABA, TGT, FB, GE, FPAY, RIG, Added Positions: AAPL, TSLA, VOO, IJR, VB, IJK, VTI, SCHD, IGSB, IJJ, AMZN, IVW, PG, IWP, GOOGL, VWO, MSFT, IEFA, IEMG, GIS, XOM, SCHB, PFE, SCHF, VYM, GLD, EFAV, GOOG, MA, IWF, YUM, INTC, VT, KO,

AAPL, TSLA, VOO, IJR, VB, IJK, VTI, SCHD, IGSB, IJJ, AMZN, IVW, PG, IWP, GOOGL, VWO, MSFT, IEFA, IEMG, GIS, XOM, SCHB, PFE, SCHF, VYM, GLD, EFAV, GOOG, MA, IWF, YUM, INTC, VT, KO, Reduced Positions: NOBL, JPST, UNP, SDY, USMV, SCHM, C, SCHV, IJH, IVV, SCHG, V, VUG, AMGN, VNQ, MDY, CSCO, RWO, SPY, ABBV,

NOBL, JPST, UNP, SDY, USMV, SCHM, C, SCHV, IJH, IVV, SCHG, V, VUG, AMGN, VNQ, MDY, CSCO, RWO, SPY, ABBV, Sold Out: MRK, CRM, HD,