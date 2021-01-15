Retirement Network Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Retirement Network (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Alphabet Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Amgen Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United Parcel Service Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Network. As of 2020Q4, Retirement Network owns 352 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FITB, KEY, AON, BX, VIA, ALLY, IWP, IJR, TT, ASML, AMLP, JCI, IJJ, NEM, TEL, NTR, NVT, PNR, SNAP, ANY, WRAP, TDOC, TEVA, WAB, WFC, XXII, CTVA, ADNT, AIV, AIV, AIV, AIV, AVNW, BHC, BIPC, CHX, CHTR, IWO, DELL, DOV, DOW, DD, GE, HAL, EMB, SCZ,

FITB, KEY, AON, BX, VIA, ALLY, IWP, IJR, TT, ASML, AMLP, JCI, IJJ, NEM, TEL, NTR, NVT, PNR, SNAP, ANY, WRAP, TDOC, TEVA, WAB, WFC, XXII, CTVA, ADNT, AIV, AIV, AIV, AIV, AVNW, BHC, BIPC, CHX, CHTR, IWO, DELL, DOV, DOW, DD, GE, HAL, EMB, SCZ, Added Positions: LLY, WBA, GOOGL, MOAT, PANW, USMV, RTX, QCLN, FNI, FAN, QQEW, SKYY, GIS, VYM, SPHD, FMB, VGT, BA, SCHD, V, T, BRK.B, MTUM, LMT, GD, SMMU, AMZN, IWM, LOW, MCD, SCHW, SYK, BIIB, FDL, IVW, CRM, CVX, TSLA, MO, ADI, BKNG, KO, CCK, HON, IBM, K, PPL, SBUX, DIS, ATVI, AFL, AVGO, EA, IJK, MSFT, PFE, ROP, SO, VEEV, ABBV, QUAL, KMB, LRCX, MCHP, TROW, NOW, SHW, SPY, SYY, UNH, VUG, VV, VTV, WMT, ADBE, DE, FB, INTC, MBB, NKE, XLP, VTI, ABT, CRL, CIM, CI, CMA, COP, MJ, FDX, MNA, SHYG, TLT, IEF, IEMG, HYG, JKK, EWL, IWF, KMI, KSS, LHX, MDT, MRK, MGM, PSX, SPGI, SCHP, UAA, PPH, VNQ, VOO, VZ, WYNN,

LLY, WBA, GOOGL, MOAT, PANW, USMV, RTX, QCLN, FNI, FAN, QQEW, SKYY, GIS, VYM, SPHD, FMB, VGT, BA, SCHD, V, T, BRK.B, MTUM, LMT, GD, SMMU, AMZN, IWM, LOW, MCD, SCHW, SYK, BIIB, FDL, IVW, CRM, CVX, TSLA, MO, ADI, BKNG, KO, CCK, HON, IBM, K, PPL, SBUX, DIS, ATVI, AFL, AVGO, EA, IJK, MSFT, PFE, ROP, SO, VEEV, ABBV, QUAL, KMB, LRCX, MCHP, TROW, NOW, SHW, SPY, SYY, UNH, VUG, VV, VTV, WMT, ADBE, DE, FB, INTC, MBB, NKE, XLP, VTI, ABT, CRL, CIM, CI, CMA, COP, MJ, FDX, MNA, SHYG, TLT, IEF, IEMG, HYG, JKK, EWL, IWF, KMI, KSS, LHX, MDT, MRK, MGM, PSX, SPGI, SCHP, UAA, PPH, VNQ, VOO, VZ, WYNN, Reduced Positions: VNLA, AMGN, QQQ, UPS, MMM, VO, STZ, HYEM, MINT, IGSB, CMCSA, AAPL, MGK, TMO, SPLV, IVV, GOOG, TMUS, HD, COST, FTEK, ZTS, CME, ACN, PM, UL, XSLV, TGT, SHY, SON, XLF, QCOM, PLD, JPM, MAA, NNN, NEE, NOC, OTIS, PAYX, BABA, BLK, BMY, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CL, DHR, D, DUK, EW, EMR, ES, HIG, AWK, AEP, ARCC, HTA, WM, BP, CARR, BCE, TRU, USB, SAN, XEL, VBR, VBK, AGR, VSS, HYD, MUB, IGLB, HCA, SHV, USHY, AGG, IEUR, IPAC, EWC, GXC, EXPE, CVS, XMLV, LUV, BWX, GLDM, SHM, TFI,

VNLA, AMGN, QQQ, UPS, MMM, VO, STZ, HYEM, MINT, IGSB, CMCSA, AAPL, MGK, TMO, SPLV, IVV, GOOG, TMUS, HD, COST, FTEK, ZTS, CME, ACN, PM, UL, XSLV, TGT, SHY, SON, XLF, QCOM, PLD, JPM, MAA, NNN, NEE, NOC, OTIS, PAYX, BABA, BLK, BMY, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CL, DHR, D, DUK, EW, EMR, ES, HIG, AWK, AEP, ARCC, HTA, WM, BP, CARR, BCE, TRU, USB, SAN, XEL, VBR, VBK, AGR, VSS, HYD, MUB, IGLB, HCA, SHV, USHY, AGG, IEUR, IPAC, EWC, GXC, EXPE, CVS, XMLV, LUV, BWX, GLDM, SHM, TFI, Sold Out: VXF, CCI, CMG, FLOT, JWN, HYS, AIV, BTI, UAN, DPHC, GSLC, PZA, RSP, IRBT, ZTR,

For the details of Retirement Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 335,451 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 315,798 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 85,794 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 237,163 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.4% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 170,528 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%

Retirement Network initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3834.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $190.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7661.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 49,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.34%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1727.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 27150.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $364.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 93.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $80.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust Chindia ETF by 130.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $59.19, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26.