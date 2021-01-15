Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Discover Financial Services, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, British American Tobacco PLC

Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Discover Financial Services, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Accenture PLC, sells PepsiCo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Union Pacific Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DFS, ESGD, ACN, NSC, IYH, RYT, URTH, VBK, XHB,
- Added Positions: MINT, VEA, PRF, DSI, STIP, IVW, VWO, ICF, BRK.B, JPST, BND, BSV, JNJ, IVV, IEFA, VTIP, AGG, XOM, IWR, TGT, QCLN, JPM, COST, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, EFA, PEP, LOW, IWF, VTI, IWM, SPY, T, STPZ, VTWO, IWO, IAU, WFC, MRK, MCD, KO,
- Sold Out: LLY, BTI, UNP,
For the details of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 359,236 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 398,025 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,052,399 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 518,701 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 223,678 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $256.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $252.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 126.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 111.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying