Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Discover Financial Services, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, British American Tobacco PLC

Winston Salem, NC, based Investment company Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Discover Financial Services, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Accenture PLC, sells PepsiCo Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Union Pacific Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 359,236 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 398,025 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,052,399 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 518,701 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 223,678 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $256.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $252.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 126.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 111.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.83.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.