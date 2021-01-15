Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Apple Inc, Southern Co, Sells Citigroup Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Holloway Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Apple Inc, Southern Co, Johnson & Johnson, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells Citigroup Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, VIA, CIBR, FSLY, NIO,
- Added Positions: FTCS, SO, JNJ, HON, FPE, UL, FYX, IWY, GM, BAC, FTSM, PG, LOW, SNY, PFE, PEP, MDT, BMY, AMGN, TSLA, BND,
- Reduced Positions: C, T, CSCO, MO, LMT, CVX, GD, RDS.B, KMI, GSK, IBM, GILD, NEE, AMZN, KO, MCD, SHY, LMBS, MRK, RTX, BKH, BA, GOOG, FIXD, FTSL, HYLS, BTI, LUMN,
- Sold Out: DLR, KMB, WBA, AFL, CNP, TRV, TS, VREX, SFIX, CARR, OTIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 19,494 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 169,340 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.09%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 194,234 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 62,574 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 208,429 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 58,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $88.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 268.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 169,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 1990.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 59,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 72.62%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 31,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 158,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.24.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.
