Beacon Financial Group Buys First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, WisdomTree International Equity Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Beacon Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Physicians Realty Trust, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, WisdomTree International Equity Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Lowe's Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2020Q4, Beacon Financial Group owns 191 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDL, XLE, DOC, ESGU, TSLA, JLL, USHY, LRCX, SNOW, TCEHY, BIDU, SIZE, BBY, USB, SJM, EFG, DE, HYLB, IJR, CLX,

FDL, XLE, DOC, ESGU, TSLA, JLL, USHY, LRCX, SNOW, TCEHY, BIDU, SIZE, BBY, USB, SJM, EFG, DE, HYLB, IJR, CLX, Added Positions: IEFA, AMZN, WFC, CSCO, HYG, HYLS, IEF, VYM, VTI, D, MCK, PM, EQC, SJNK, PAAS, FPE, JPM, ENB, KO, INTC, MA, VO, SUB, QCOM, BKNG, LMBS, MRK, ANTM, SRC, FB, IQV, FIVG, IEI, SPY, DFS, KMX, CMCSA, INGR, NVDA, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, SYY, TSM, HBI, KMI, TGT, RWR, COP, SPDW, CI, SCHW, VWO, BLK,

IEFA, AMZN, WFC, CSCO, HYG, HYLS, IEF, VYM, VTI, D, MCK, PM, EQC, SJNK, PAAS, FPE, JPM, ENB, KO, INTC, MA, VO, SUB, QCOM, BKNG, LMBS, MRK, ANTM, SRC, FB, IQV, FIVG, IEI, SPY, DFS, KMX, CMCSA, INGR, NVDA, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, SYY, TSM, HBI, KMI, TGT, RWR, COP, SPDW, CI, SCHW, VWO, BLK, Reduced Positions: NEAR, VUG, DWM, LOW, BIL, VTR, EMLP, PG, VIG, BABA, TXN, CMI, CVX, KMB, LMT, MSFT, AAPL, DGRW, GPN, CVS, GOOGL, LAMR, ETN, VZ, DON, IJH, T, ABBV, BAC, SO, WM, IVV, FLOT, WMT, MMM, RTX, IWF, L, V, PFF, PSX, PYPL, SNAP, CTVA, XLF, DES, DVYE, DGS, HD, ABT, AEM, Y, BK, GOLD, CAT, CFR, DUK, GD, JNJ, OMC, PFG, TROW, SBUX, TRV, UNH, STT, AXP, ADI, WBA, BA, CBRL, DIS, CMA, PNC, DEO, SNY, BEN, PRU, BWX, TJX, GWRE, MMP, NVS, GOOG,

NEAR, VUG, DWM, LOW, BIL, VTR, EMLP, PG, VIG, BABA, TXN, CMI, CVX, KMB, LMT, MSFT, AAPL, DGRW, GPN, CVS, GOOGL, LAMR, ETN, VZ, DON, IJH, T, ABBV, BAC, SO, WM, IVV, FLOT, WMT, MMM, RTX, IWF, L, V, PFF, PSX, PYPL, SNAP, CTVA, XLF, DES, DVYE, DGS, HD, ABT, AEM, Y, BK, GOLD, CAT, CFR, DUK, GD, JNJ, OMC, PFG, TROW, SBUX, TRV, UNH, STT, AXP, ADI, WBA, BA, CBRL, DIS, CMA, PNC, DEO, SNY, BEN, PRU, BWX, TJX, GWRE, MMP, NVS, GOOG, Sold Out: SPTM, HDS, RJF, AAL, CL, IGIB,

For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 878,074 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 601,272 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 386,565 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 222,987 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 116,395 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $25.18 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 23,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $826.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $129.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 490.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 73.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $74.52 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95.