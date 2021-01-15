Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Marquette Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Marquette Asset Management Inc. owns 222 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLU, BH, GDL, DNOW, IRR, TRC, CATO, MOV, PICO, RELL, VTOL, TATT, GEOS, GIFI, VHI, NML, PATI, CCMP, ARKG, ONVO,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 757,450 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 171,589 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 226,748 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 124,714 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 260,203 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in GDL Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $8.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Biglari Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $130.35, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 117,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 219,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 128.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 173,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 260,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 62,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in aTyr Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.67.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Key Tronic Corp. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chimerix Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $3.66.

Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.