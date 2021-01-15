Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Marquette Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Marquette Asset Management Inc. owns 222 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLU, BH, GDL, DNOW, IRR, TRC, CATO, MOV, PICO, RELL, VTOL, TATT, GEOS, GIFI, VHI, NML, PATI, CCMP, ARKG, ONVO,
- Added Positions: ARKK, VEU, SPEM, SCHG, BIV, SCHD, VO, IWC, SCHO, XLE, XLB, XLI, XLC, XLP, XLY, RBCN, WHG,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, RPG, DVY, XLK, IWM, SCHM, EFA, IWR, PRFZ, SLYV, IWF, XLF, SCHA, SCHF, AGG, XLV, VOXX, PGX, SCHE, SCHZ, VWO, AMCR, SCHV, SPSB, ACWX, IWN, IVV, VV, PXF, FDM,
- Sold Out: RTX, AEE, KTCC, LIFE, CMRX, BSCK, REZ, T, C, VNO, 4OR1, VNT, HEDJ, SCHB, SUB,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marquette+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marquette Asset Management Inc.
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 757,450 shares, 23.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 171,589 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 226,748 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 124,714 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 260,203 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GDL Fund (GDL)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in GDL Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $8.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Biglari Holdings Inc (BH)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Biglari Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $130.35, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $2.75, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 117,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 219,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 128.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 173,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 160,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 260,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 62,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.Sold Out: aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in aTyr Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.67.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08.Sold Out: Key Tronic Corp (KTCC)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Key Tronic Corp. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Sold Out: Chimerix Inc (CMRX)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Chimerix Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $3.66.Sold Out: INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCK)
Marquette Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marquette Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marquette Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marquette Asset Management Inc. keeps buying