T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Enbridge Inc, Fox Corp

Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sanofi SA, Ameren Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, Enbridge Inc, Fox Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund. As of 2020Q4, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 106 stocks with a total value of $16.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GS, CTXS, BIIB, WELL, MO, DUK, COP,
- Added Positions: EOG, SAN, AEE, CAT, VOW3, CSCO, BDX, T, TJX, MRK, EQR, KSS, CF, KO, SCHW, TEL, SRE, WFC, PNC, MDT, MGA, LHX, NXPI,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, ENB, FOX, GILD, CVS, VZ, FITB, PFE, TRP, SLG, MS, TXN, BA, PM, JNJ, TRGP, JCI, UPS, KMB, EIX, SRCL, FP, L, NLSN, TOT, GSK, JPM, BG, RJF, STT, ZBH, CB, NWSA, CMCSA, NEE, OXY, EMR, ABBV, WMT, MSFT, XOM, BEN, WY, MMC, GSK, GM, DD, CVX, SNA, MAT, CMI, ALK, PPG, HES,
- Sold Out: GLW, PXD, BMY, MAR, NVT, WDC, RCL, MGM,
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,395,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,780,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Southern Co (SO) - 7,430,000 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
- General Electric Co (GE) - 41,275,000 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 5,870,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $275.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 790,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 80.42%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sanofi SA (SAN)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $76.23 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $82.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 75.68%. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $194.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.1 and $156, with an estimated average price of $143.47. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: AT&T Inc (T)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,740,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6. Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84. Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. Sold Out: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.19. Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15.
