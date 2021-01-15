  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MCI Onehealth to present at Canaccord Canadian Tech Conference

January 15, 2021 | About: TSX:DRDR +0.5%

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI Onehealth", “the Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander Dobranowski MD, MCI Onehealth’s CEO will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity’s Canadian Tech: New Wave of Public Companies Virtual Conference taking place January 19, 2021 at 12pm.

The conference is dedicated to educating investors on the cohort of new public Canadian technology companies and connecting them with a select group who may form the next wave of new issuers in the year ahead.

“With the recent completion of our IPO, I’m excited by the opportunity to communicate our recent progress and showcase the Company’s larger vision to investors while speaking to the opportunities that exist within the industry at large," said Dr. Dobranowski. “MCI Onehealth has a strong roadmap that I look forward to sharing at the Conference.”

Already one of the leaders in primary care, MCI Onehealth is evolving its business from a brick and mortar clinic network towards a modernized technology-enabled health services platform.

For additional details about the conference and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., please visit: www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets

About MCI Onehealth:
MCI Onehealth is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI Onehealth operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI Onehealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI Onehealth remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap.
For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

CONTACT: For media enquiries please contact:
Genna Alexopoulos | [email protected] | +1 (647) 671-4279

