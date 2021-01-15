  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Chairman and CEO Bonnie H Anderson Sold $946,518 of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: VCYT -3.4%

Chairman and CEO of Veracyte Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bonnie H Anderson (insider trades) sold 18,541 shares of VCYT on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $51.05 a share. The total sale was $946,518.

Veracyte Inc is a molecular diagnostics company that uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. The Company's first commercial solution, the Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, centers on the proprietary Afirma Gene Expression Classifier. Veracyte Inc has a market cap of $2.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.790000 with and P/S ratio of 22.98. Veracyte Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Veracyte Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Bonnie H Anderson sold 18,541 shares of VCYT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $51.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Bonnie H Anderson sold 91,459 shares of VCYT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $50.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Kevin K Gordon sold 10,000 shares of VCYT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $48.98. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

