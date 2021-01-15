  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Five Below Inc (FIVE) CFO & Treasurer Kenneth R Bull Sold $2 million of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: FIVE -2.43%

CFO & Treasurer of Five Below Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth R Bull (insider trades) sold 10,500 shares of FIVE on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $192.5 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Five Below Inc is a retailer offering merchandise for teen and pre-teen customers. Its merchandise includes Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. It offers a broad range of discount merchandise at prices up to $5. Five Below Inc has a market cap of $10.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $189.810000 with a P/E ratio of 97.32 and P/S ratio of 5.94. Five Below Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 34.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Five Below Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Five Below Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & Treasurer Kenneth R Bull sold 10,500 shares of FIVE stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $192.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of FIVE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $159.71. The price of the stock has increased by 18.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FIVE, click here

.

