Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) Chairman, President and CEO Timothy P Walbert Sold $16.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy P Walbert (insider trades) sold 211,204 shares of HZNP on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $77.89 a share. The total sale was $16.5 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $17.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.720000 with a P/E ratio of 21.51 and P/S ratio of 9.35. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $74.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.3% since.

EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 27,106 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 30,031 shares of HZNP stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

