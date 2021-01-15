  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Regions Financial Corporation Declares Series C Preferred Stock Dividend

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:RF -2.25%


The Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:RF) Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $14.25 per share of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding (equivalent to approximately $0.35625 per depositary share), payable on Feb. 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.



About Regions Financial Corporation



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at [url="]www.regions.com[/url].

