  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

RBC Bearings to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 29th

January 15, 2021 | About: NAS:ROLL -0.95%


RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results before market open on Friday, January 29th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, [url="]www.rbcbearings.com[/url], on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.



If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID #9150716. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:45 p.m. ET January 29th, 2021 until 1:45 p.m. ET February 5th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference ID #9150716. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.



About RBC Bearings



RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005452/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)