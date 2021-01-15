CI Financial Announces Redemption Price for Debentures Due November 2021

[url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (“CI”) (TSX:[url="]CIX[/url]; NYSE:CIXX) today announced that it has determined the redemption price for its $200-million principal amount of 2.775% debentures due November 25, 2021 (“2021 Debentures”). As previously announced, the redemption date is January 18, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price per $100 principal amount of the 2021 Debentures is $101.903 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $0.403, which will be paid up to the day preceding the Redemption Date.CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX.

