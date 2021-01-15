  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Greenbrook TMS Announces Director Resignation

January 15, 2021 | About: TSX:GTMS -6.95%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Stephan Roker has provided notice of his intention to resign as a director of the Company, effective today, citing the existence of previously unforeseen conflicts of interest as the reason for his resignation.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 125 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 510,000TMS treatments to over 14,000patients struggling with depression.

