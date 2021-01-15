Greenbrook TMS Announces Director Resignation

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Stephan Roker has provided notice of his intention to resign as a director of the Company, effective today, citing the existence of previously unforeseen conflicts of interest as the reason for his resignation.

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation.

