Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (: PK) (the “Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2020 cash distributions on its Common Stock.
The distributions, totaling $0.45 per share, were paid on April 15, 2020. Due to the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Park suspended distributions on its Common Stock for the remainder of the year.
For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2020, totaling $0.45 per share, are classified as $0.244571 (54.349187%) Total ordinary dividends, $0.005000 (1.111105%) Qualified dividends, and $0.205429 (45.650813%) Total capital gain distribution. The Total ordinary dividends include Section 199A dividends of $0.239571 (53.238082%).
The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2020 dividend:
2020 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Dividend per Share
|Total ordinary dividends
(box 1a)
|Qualified dividends
(box 1b)
|Total capital gain distr.
(box 2a)
|Section 199A dividends
(box 5)
|March 31, 2020
|April 15, 2020
|$0.45
|$0.244571
|$0.005000
|$0.205429
|$0.239571
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
[email protected]