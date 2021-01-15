  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:BAC -2.88%


Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:



Series of Preferred Stock







Dividend per Share





or Depositary Share1







Record Date







Payment Date



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E







$0.25556







January 29







February 16



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F







$1,000.00000







February 26







March 15



Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G







$1,000.00000







February 26







March 15



Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series X







$31.25







February 15







March 5



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1







$0.18750







February 15







February 26



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2







$0.19167







February 15







February 26



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4







$0.25556







February 15







February 26



Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5







$0.25556







February 1







February 22



Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series AA







$30.50







March 1







March 17



Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series DD







$31.50







February 15







March 10



Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series FF







$29.375







March 1







March 15



6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG







$0.375







February 1







February 16



5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK







$0.3359375







March 1







March 25



5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL







$0.3125







March 1







March 17



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.



Bank of America


Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the [url="]Bank+of+America+newsroom[/url] and [url="]register+for+email+news+alerts[/url].



[url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.bankofamerica.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005332/en/


Comments

