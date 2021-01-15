Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends





Series of Preferred Stock















Dividend per Share











or Depositary Share1















Record Date















Payment Date







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E















$0.25556















January 29















February 16







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F















$1,000.00000















February 26















March 15







Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G















$1,000.00000















February 26















March 15







Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series X















$31.25















February 15















March 5







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1















$0.18750















February 15















February 26







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2















$0.19167















February 15















February 26







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4















$0.25556















February 15















February 26







Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5















$0.25556















February 1















February 22







Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series AA















$30.50















March 1















March 17







Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series DD















$31.50















February 15















March 10







Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series FF















$29.375















March 1















March 15







6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG















$0.375















February 1















February 16







5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK















$0.3359375















March 1















March 25







5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL















$0.3125















March 1















March 17





Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.Bank of AmericaBank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the [url="]Bank+of+America+newsroom[/url] and [url="]register+for+email+news+alerts[/url].





