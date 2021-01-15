  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Motorsport Games Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: MSGM -3.23%

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,450,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consisted of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, as well as an additional 450,000 shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Class A Common Stock from Motorsport Games, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to Motorsport Games, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Motorsport Games, were approximately $69.0 million. Motorsport Games’ Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MSGM.”

Canaccord Genuity LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251501) relating to this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 12, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Motorsport Games Inc.

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

For More Information Contact:
ICR Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyNjM1OSMzOTIwNDUwIzIwMjAxNjY=
e1206316-21a4-49dc-aa8b-1e3de547f81b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)