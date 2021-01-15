  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zoom Announces Closing of $2.0 Billion Public Offering

January 15, 2021 | About: ZM +0.34%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock. Zoom sold 5,882,353 shares of its Class A common stock, including 735,294 shares pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s option, at a price to the public of $340.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were $2.0 billion, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

J.P. Morgan acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares described above were offered by Zoom pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Zoom with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and that became automatically effective on January 12, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global Public Relations Lead
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

