STAG Industrial Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021
BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:NYSE:STAG) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 dividends to holders of its common and preferred stock.
The tax treatment for the common stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.
TAX TREATMENT OF 2020 COMMON DISTRIBUTIONS
CUSIP # 8524J 102
Ticker Symbol: STAG
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution Per Share
2020 Ordinary Taxable Dividends
2020 Capital Gain Distribution
2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1)
2020 Return of Capital Per Share
Section 199A Dividends (2)
12/31/19
01/15/20
$0.119167
$0.093596
$0.025571
$0.006961
$0.000000
$0.093596
01/31/20
02/18/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
02/28/20
03/16/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
03/31/20
04/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
04/30/20
05/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
05/29/20
06/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
06/30/20
07/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
07/31/20
08/17/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
08/31/20
09/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
09/30/20
10/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
10/30/20
11/16/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
11/30/20
12/15/20
$0.120000
$0.094251
$0.025749
$0.007009
$0.000000
$0.094251
12/31/20
01/15/21
$0.071670
$0.056291
$0.015379
$0.004186
$0.000000
$0.056291
Total
$1.510837
$1.186648
$0.324189
$0.088246
$0.000000
$1.186648
(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.
(2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.
The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. The December 2020 monthly common stock dividend that was declared on October 9, 2020 and paid on January 15, 2021 of $0.120000 per share will be considered a dividend partially attributable to 2020 and 2021 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
The tax treatment for the preferred stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below.
TAX TREATMENT OF 2020 PREFERRED DISTRIBUTIONS
CUSIP # 8524J 409
Ticker Symbol: STAG Pr C
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution Per Share
2020 Ordinary Taxable Dividends
2020 Capital Gain Distribution
2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1)
2020 Return of Capital Per Share
Section 199A Dividends (2)
03/13/20
03/31/20
$0.429688
$0.337486
$0.092202
$0.025098
$0.000000
$0.337486
06/15/20
06/30/20
$0.429688
$0.337486
$0.092202
$0.025098
$0.000000
$0.337486
09/15/20
09/30/20
$0.429688
$0.337486
$0.092202
$0.025098
$0.000000
$0.337486
12/15/20
12/31/20
$0.429688
$0.337486
$0.092202
$0.025098
$0.000000
$0.337486
Total
$1.718752
$1.349944
$0.368808
$0.100392
$0.000000
$1.349944
(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.
(2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Internal Revenue Code Section 199A.
About STAG Industrial, Inc.
STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio consists of 462 buildings in 38 states with approximately 92.3 million rentable square feet.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stag-industrial-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301209398.html
SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.