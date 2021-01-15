HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating CleanSpark (CLSK) For Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages CLSK Investors to Contact Its Attorneys Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) investors to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating a potential securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims. The firm also encourages persons with information that may assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) Investigation:

The investigation concerns whether the company misrepresented its business operations and prospects.

CleanSpark has recently promoted itself as being in the business of bitcoin mining and providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges.

These claims came into question on Jan. 14, 2021, when Culper Research called CleanSpark's shares "uninvestible" in a scathing report entitled, "Cleanspark: Back to the Trash Can."

According to Culper's analysis, in acquiring ATL Data Centers in Dec. 2020, CleanSpark "has simply rebranded an otherwise failed, podunk operation in service of a gutless promotion attempt," and "Cleanspark's apparent lies and omissions aside, we think investors buying the stock for the Company's mining capabilities are paying Porsche 911 prices for what amounts to a broken-down Toyota Corolla."

In addition, Culper accuses CleanSpark of habitually fabricating and overstating claimed customers and contracts. According to Culper, it visited a microgrid project deployment site where the company claims it will provide power solutions to over 400 residential resort properties and saw "zero construction, merely empty desert, representative of the Company's many empty promises."

"We're focused on investor losses and whether CleanSpark and certain insiders tricked investors with a fraudulent stock promotion scheme," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CleanSpark should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

