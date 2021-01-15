  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:UNM -0.63%

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 15, 2021, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on February 19, 2021, to stockholders of record on January 29, 2021.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion in 2019 and provided $7.5 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-285-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301209287.html

SOURCE Unum Group


