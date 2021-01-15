  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Feb. 23, 2021 at 8 a.m. (ET)

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:LDOS +0.84%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2021

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ending January 1, 2021. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Feb. 23, 2021.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: Feb. 23, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:

A telephone playback of the fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Feb. 23, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Mar. 3, 2021. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13715040.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Lee Dueñas
571.526.6850
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Peter M. Berl
571.526.7582
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-feb-23-2021-at-8-am-et-301209503.html

SOURCE Leidos


